Telecom Varsity Students Owing Fees Protest After Being Prevented From writing Exams

Some students of the Ghana Technology University (GTUC) at Tesano in Accra, on Tuesday night, demonstrated against authorities of the school.

The demonstration was to protest management's decision to prevent them from taking their end of semester exams due to unpaid fees.

Some of the students were said to have been driven out of the examination hall for debts as little 80 pesewas.

The students added that the authorities failed to give them prior notice before taking the decision.

“Some of us were sacked from the exam hall for owing 20 pesewas, 30 pesewas, 80 pesewas, 2 cedis, 10 cedis,” one of the demonstrators said.

Another demonstrator said they feel they are being shortchanged by the school as it lacks laboratories, working electric sockets and wi-fi service despite being a technology school.

“A whole technology school, we don't have a lab, plugs are not working properly, our internet does not work properly. For two years, we have not done any practical of what we are being taught. We want them to come out and tell us why some of these things are not working. We have to learn in some classrooms in the dark because there is no power,” he said.

The students lamented that they would have to resit the papers they were not allowed to write at a higher cost.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach the management of the school for comments have been unsuccessful.

