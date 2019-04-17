Stop Being Mischievous —NHIS To NDC Over GHc17m Investment Claim

The Acting CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority, Dr Lydia Dsane-Selby says the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) accusation that the authority invested GHc17 million without due process is misplaced.

The NDC had accused the NHIA of diverting the said amount to an investment firm called All Time Capital Investment in July 2012.

The party also claimed that the transaction was done without due diligence and risk assessment.

But speaking in an interview on Eyewitness News, Dr Dsane-Selby said “nothing went wrong” with the investment and that “the press conference [by the NDC] was a bit of mischief.”

“Nothing has gone wrong. We have not fraudulently put money anywhere. This money was invested in 2012.”

“Last year, we decided to take a comprehensive review of our various investments and we have since been trying to strategize our investments,” she explained further.

She said the NHIA is now “looking to retrieve and reinvest” the money adding that her outfit had written a letter to the investment firm to request the money as far back as February 5, 2019.

All Time Capital Investment replied in March saying it needed more time to provide the money.

As at now, the NHIA’s finance team remains in contact with the All Time Capital Investment.

“We are in discussion with them… As things go on, they will give me feedback so I know what action to take next,” Dr. Dsane-Selby said.

Amid longstanding concerns of the financial strength of the scheme, the Government has had to rubbish NDC’s alarms about the deteriorating state of the NHIS under the Akufo-Addo administration.

Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide said at a press conference on Tuesday that the claims were “palpably false when the NDC says that there is a loss of confidence in the scheme” .

–citinewsroom