Checked The New MTN Mobile Money Menu ?

Eli Hini, General Manager for MTN Mobile Financial Services

MTN Ghana has revised the menu on the MTN MoMo platform which is accessed via *170# to improve user experience.

The new menu which took effect on Sunday 7th April has categorized the various services offered on the MoMo platform under six main blocks namely: Money Transfer, MoMoPay &Pay Bill, Airtime& Bundle, Allow Cash Out, Financial Services and My Wallet. These major blocks have various sub blocks that allows the customer to undertake different financial transactions with ease.

For example, the MTN MoMoPay and Pay Bill option give the customer an opportunity to make all forms of payment to merchants and other service providers that receive payments on the MoMo platform. Also, all other financial transactions with service providers such as Banks, Insurance Companies and Investments and Trade have been categorized under Financial Services.

Commenting on the new menu, the General Manager for MTN Mobile Financial Services, Mr. Eli Hini said, “Since the introduction of MoMo service, our quest has been to drive financial inclusion by introducing a lot more services unto the platform to make the lives of our customers a whole lot brighter. To make the experience of the customer even better, we created the new menu to offer customers a better look and feel, as well as make it easy for them to navigate and search for menu items”.

“We believe that this new menu will provide the convenience that we want customers to experience when undertaking all their financial transactions” he added.

MTN Mobile Money was launched in 2009 to enable customers to undertake transactions such as Money Transfer and Airtime Purchase. Close to 10 years after the launch, MTN Mobile Money has several services on its platform most of which have been designed in collaboration with other service providers like the banks, insurance companies, state institutions and many more. There are currently over 13 million registered subscribers on the MTN Mobile Money platform with 112,000 active agents. MTN Mobile Money is ISO Certified.

MTN Ghana wishes to alert customers to be mindful of scams and to keep their pin codes secret. Customers who require further details or clarity should contact MTN on the hotline 100, the corporate number 0244300000 or through MTN’s official social media handles ;

Twitter: @MTN Ghana or @AskMTNGhana

Facebook: MTN Ghana;

WhatsApp: 0554300000, 0555300000

Viber: 0556300000

live chat from mtn.com.gh Email: [email protected]