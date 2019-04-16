Design Curriculum Movement Cultivates The “I Can” Mindset In Every Child

In a new interview with CMRubinWorld, the renowned founder of Design for Change says her 4 step framework, “I Can,” is key to a desirable and sustainable future.

The FIDS Framework -- is the brainchild of Design for Change Founder Kiran Bir Sethi. Sethi, a teacher and principal at the Riverside Education Foundation in India, created the simple 4 step program for 8 - 13-year-old children. It is the starting point for teaching youth their 5 Es: Empathy, Ethics, Excellence, Elevation and Evolution, with the key goal of nurturing more creative, empathetic and responsible citizens.

In a new interview with C.M. Rubin, founder of CMRubinWorld, Sethi discusses how the FIDS Framework was first launched and sent to 30,000 schools across India. The program positions children as “our today” and aims to provide them with “all the ingredients to make the world a better place.”

Today, Design for Change is used in over 65 countries by approximately 60,000 schools. “The framework has allowed so many schools and teachers to get excited that they can,” says Sethi. “When children are listened to and given that respect, we see them take ownership for the change and in that we see them design with communities rather than for.”

Kiran Bir Sethi is a Graphic Designer, former Teacher and Principal, an Education Reformer and the Founder of Design for Change. Her globally recognized award-winning program is currently used in 60,000 schools in 65 countries.

CMRubinWorld’s award-winning series, The Global Search for Education, brings together distinguished thought leaders in education and innovation from around the world to explore the key learning issues faced by most nations. The series has become a highly visible platform for global discourse on 21st century learning, offering a diverse range of innovative ideas which are presented by the series founder, C. M. Rubin, together with the world’s leading thinkers.