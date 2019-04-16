5,000 Outboard Motors For Fishermen---Ministry

Ministry of Fisheries has indicated that as part of efforts to transform the fisheries and aquaculture sector, Government will this year supply 5,000 outboard motors and 55,250 bundles of assorted fishing gears to fishermen across the country.

Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, disclosed this to journalists at the Ministry of Information on Tuesday in Accra.

She stated that the provision of the motors was part of medium term measures to develop the sector.

She again stated that the Ministry would complete the second phase of the fisheries sector development including “workshop, two-storey commercial block, multi-purpose hall, principal's residence, semi-detached staff residence, ICT block, and language laboratory of Anomabo Fisheries College Establish Fisheries Data Centre to improve Vessel Monitoring and Management.”

The Ministry, she says, would also “provide fishing input support to fishers. The provision of appropriate fishing inputs and gears to fishers will complement existing strategies being implemented by government to address the issue of IUU fishing.”

Again, she said her outfit would “establish “One-stop-shop” Aquaculture Centre to develop entrepreneurs in aquaculture value chain, procure fisheries research vessel for stock assessment and other fisheries related research.”

The Ministry is also expected to procure patrol boats to enhance fisheries law enforcement.”

Furthermore, it is to construct four additional hatcheries at Tamale, Asankragua, Sefwi Wiawso and Nkawie to increase fingerlings production.

The Minister noted that her outfit would equally “facilitate the construction of two additional feed mills to reduce feed cost in the production processes and ensure the completion of the Jamestown fishing harbour complex.”

Fisheries Law Enforcement

To protect and conserve the fisheries resources through enforcement of fisheries laws and regulations, the sector minister announced that “the Ministry will continue: its observer missions on all industrial trawlers during fishing trips.

Sensitize fishing communities on Fisheries Laws and Regulations Conduct 24/7 Vessel Monitoring System and Automatic Identification System monitoring, intensify sea and land patrols.”

Resource Management

According to her, ” the Ministry in its efforts to conserve and protect marine fishery resources will: continue to observe “Closed Season” for all Fleet annually, create Marine Protected Areas (MPA’s) and adopt oil rig areas as Marine Protected Security Areas as indicated in the Fisheries Management Plan, Develop and implement Inland Fisheries Management Plan, conduct stock assessment of marine resources, Review Legal/Regulatory Framework (New Fisheries Act, Management Plan) and Review of Fisheries Management Plan (2015-2019).”

---Daily Guide