Africa Needs 20 Of Akufo-Addo Type To Develop—Dangote

Nigeria and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has praised the visionary leadership of Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo.

According to Dangote, the African continent needs 20 of Akufo-Addo’s type to develop.

The multi-billion was speaking at a forum organized by the Africa Center for Economic Transformation (ACET).

He said “we do not need to have all 54 countries to have visionary leaders. What we need is a maximum of 20 of the likes of the Presidents of #Ghana, #Rwanda and Côte d'Ivoire.”

Ghana has seen increased industrial activities under the President Akufo-Addo’s Government’s One District One Factory (1D1F) policy.

There has been the expansion of access to education for Ghanaians at a higher level with the introduction of the Free Senior School (SHS) initiative in 2017.

His New Patriotic Party’s government has also been working assiduously to get Ghana Beyond Aid as well improve the general business environment to attract more foreign direct investment.

Just recently, the Government reduced import duties tremendously as a way of making the country’s ports more attractive in the subregion.

These and many more policies including social and agricultural interventions including the famous Planting for Food and Jobs, have endeared the Ghanaian leader – who assumed office on January 7, 2017 – to many people around the world including even former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair.