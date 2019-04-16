Rejoinder: Islamic Scholar Makes Strong Case To Allow Underage Girls To Marry

The attention of IQRA Educational Centre has been drawn to an online story making the waves since 10th April 2019 with the above headline.

Management of the school ﬁnds this development unfortunate as we believe that the comments of the director of the school, Madam Aesha Adam as found in the attached audio was misrepresented, taken out of context and headlined in the online story to cause sensationalism and mischief.

Attached is the unedited audio of the interview granted to the Sonto TV show on 9th March 2019.

Customers of the school and the general public are assured that the school and its management is committed to the welfare and well being of every child.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Abdul Samiyu Otoo

Brand Manager