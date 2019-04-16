Tano South Municipal Assembly Releases Disability’s Share Of The District Assembly Common Fund

The Tano South Municipal Assembly through department of Social Welfare and Community Development has released 2nd tranche of three percent (3%) disability’s share of District Assemblies Common Fund to provide start-up kits to some people living with disability in the Municipality.

The program which held at the forecourt of Bechem Community Centre saw dignitaries like Hon. Collins Offinam Takyi, the MCE for Tano South, Hon. Ernest Kwarteng, the MCE for Tano North, Hon. Andrews Adjei Yeboah, the former MP for Tano South Constituency, Tano South branch of some New Patriotic Party’s executives and some head of department.

In a short but impressive opening address, Mrs Gladys Zuuri, the Tano South Municipal Director of Social Welfare and Community Development said the department has mandate to deal with juvenile issues, LEAP programme, and administrative activities and also implement other government’s social intervention programmes which seek to better lives of people or improve the living standard of the people. She said disability is not inability and for that matter, urged other citizens to demand services rendered in a society by physically challenged people and emphasize that the release of the items to people living with disability will go a long way to address some of the financial problems confronting them.

Mrs Zuuri stressed that everybody could become disability on number of factors and mentioned some of the factors as road accident, flood, earthquakes, fire outbreak etc. and urged parents to love children born with disability rather than abandoned them. She said when the needed attention and care are given to people living with disability by parents; the

Physically challenged people could grow well and become good future leaders. She reiterated that 67 physically challenged people have benefited from items which worth over GH ¢ 74, 000 and urged beneficiaries to take care of the items and used them for its intended purposes.

Municipal Director of Social Welfare and Community Development giving her keynote address

On behalf of Tano South Municipal Assembly, the MCE for Tano South Hon. Collins Offinam Takyi thanked participants for honouring the invitation to attend the programme. He said MP for the Constituency planned with him to attend the programme but failure on the part of MP to attend the programme is that, he has attended such equally important programme with His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo – Addo at Ahafo Regional Capital and informed participants that Presidents of the Republic of Ghana would pay working visit to the Municipality to interact with the residents and urged them to come in their number when the time comes.

He said government has recognized that people living with disability contribute immensely to Ghana’s development and for that reason; he has increased the disability’s share of the District Assembly Common Fund from two percent (2%) to three percent (3%) so that more people could be benefited. He said the management of Tano South Municipal Assembly had meeting with executives of Tano South branch of Ghana Federation of People Living with Disability and at the end of discussion, the two parties agreed to use the disability’s share of the common fund to procure items for beneficiaries of the scheme and explained that it is against this background that this programme has been held to make office of Social Welfare and Community Development present start-up kits to some physically challenged people and stressed that innovative strategies put in place by government to expand LEAP programme have made more people enrolled onto the programme by Tano South Municipal Assembly.

The MCE for Tano South speaking at the function

Hon Takyi said government is working assiduously to implement one district, one factory project and said some of the projects have been commenced in the Municipality by government. He reiterated that since one district, one factory policy would help to bring the development needed by citizens; he urged that some civil society organizations have partnered with government to commence the implementation of the policy. He stressed that Tano South Municipal Assembly has established scholarship fund to assist brilliant but needy students and urged parents who want to acquire scholarship for their ward should submit application letter to Tano South Municipal Assembly.

BARNIE K. AGYEMAN

MUNICIPAL INFO OFFICER