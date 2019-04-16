Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
16.04.2019 Europe

Harlem Series Pt 2: Harlem As A Ghetto

Sarah Lefevre - RFI
World Sarah Lefèvre
APR 16, 2019 EUROPE

Throughout the 20th century, Harlem was seen as an insalubrious neighbourhood where poor black people lived.

During the 19th century Harlem was home to mainly white immigrant communities.

In the second episode in our five-part series on Harlem, reporter Sarah Lefevre charts the changes in Harlem's racial mix.

Click the 'play' button above to listen.

TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

2 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line