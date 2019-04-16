16.04.2019 Europe Harlem Series Pt 2: Harlem As A Ghetto Sarah Lefevre - RFI World APR 16, 2019 EUROPE Throughout the 20th century, Harlem was seen as an insalubrious neighbourhood where poor black people lived. During the 19th century Harlem was home to mainly white immigrant communities. In the second episode in our five-part series on Harlem, reporter Sarah Lefevre charts the changes in Harlem's racial mix. Click the 'play' button above to listen.
