Minority Ask Gov't To Hands-Off Planned Privatisation Of Airport

“I think it is quite clear they want to hand it over to their cronies and instead of the state making money to improve and increase the infrastructure, part of that money will go to them,” Kwame Agbodza alleged.

According to him, the GACL currently requires resources to continue its expansion projects across the country and become more competitive.

“Ghana Airports Company needs investment in physical things; complete Kumasi[Ashanti Region], complete Tamale [Northern Region], complete Wa Upper West Region], complete Ho [Volta Region] and activate them,” he charged.

He wants the government to “backoff this particular move” because it’s not in the interest of GACL “neither is it in the interest of the State.”

“They will not get the support of the Minority because it’s not in the interest of the state,” Agbodza added.

Aviation Minister denies

Meanwhile, Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda has dismissed reports of plans to privatise the management of the KIA.

“First of all, I’ve not seen anything credible on that. I would like to get something credible from whoever is putting this out there for them to explain to me what they mean by privatization…” Mr. Adda told Joy Business Tuesday.

He added “I’ve even heard that we are going to sell Ghana Airport, I don’t know whom we are going to sell it to or who is going to buy it, for how much. I’m surprised at this,” he added.

