Ghana Gas To Supply Gas For 1D1F

The Head of Communications at the Ghana National Gas Company Ernest Owusu Bempah says the completion of the tie-in of the company’s gas pipelines will boost the government’s 'One District, One Factory (1D1F)' policy.

He explained that Ghana Gas is now ready to push more gas to any part of Ghana to produce electricity for the 1D1F initiative.

“The interconnection pipelines have taken place and we are ready to push gas to any part of the country to produce electricity for the IDIF. Very soon, the company will declare a dividend of GH¢20 million to the government,” he disclosed.

He praised the management of the company for the rapid indigenisation programme, stressing that in some countries, it took about 25 years to fully indigenise, but Ghana used only three years.

He added that with prudent management, the company was able to build its own office complex in Accra and employed about 600 people.

Mr Owusu-Bempah stated that Ghana gas had the capacity to produce 405 million standard cubic feet of gas daily. He said the gas was currently being supplied based on demand.

“We have enough gas to supply; if Volta River Authority wants more gas, we are ready to supply it with gas”, he added.

Mr Owusu-Bempah hinted that Ghana Gas had also completed the ENI-Sankofa tie-in and would produce abundant gas of 350 cubic feet for the bauxite mining site.