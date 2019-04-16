Police Hospital To Begin Mass Burial

The Ghana Police Hospital has announced it will embark on a mass burial for about 150 unknown and unclaimed bodies at their mortuary.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the health facility, Deputy Superintendent of (DSP) Yaw Nketia-Yeboah, in a statement issued, said the move is part of the hospital's routine measures to decongest the mortuary.

He called on relations whose relatives have gone missing for some time now to also extend their search to the various morgues.

“This is to avert a situation whereby such bodies are added to those earmarked for mass burial after 21 days from this announcement,” he posited.

DSP Nketia Yeboah urged the public to contact the pathology department of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) for identification of persons who might have gone missing for some time as part of the search.

“Members of the public are also encouraged to carry identity cards on them to help in easy identification in case of accidents or any other health emergencies.

---Daily Guide