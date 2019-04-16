One Dead, Four Injured In Gomoa Mpota Bloody Clash Over Land

DSP Irene Oppong

One person is reported dead after an argument over a parcel of land at Gomoa Mpota in the Central Region turned bloody.

According to the police, on April 13, 2019, Bright Duah, a businessman and a resident of both Mpota and Kasoa reported that eight men armed with pump action guns and a machete had attacked and shot the deceased on a piece of land at Gomoa Mpota.

DSP Irene Oppong, the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, explained that the police accompanied the suspect to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital and found three victims who had sustained several gunshot wounds on various parts of their bodies.

The injured persons include Benjamin Sarfo, 23, a resident of Winneba; Isaac Tetteh, 32, a resident of Sowutuom and Ebenezer Mensah, 30.

“They sustained gunshot wounds on their legs, back, and buttocks. And they are currently receiving treatment,” DSP Oppong disclosed.

According to her, Kofi Mireku, 27, who is an apprentice with the Kantanka factory, was hit with a bullet to the head and died upon arrival at the Winneba Trauma Hospital.

“Kofi Mireku was seen lying on a stretcher at the emergency ward with gunshot wounds to the head and ribs and was dead,” she averred.

She explained further that police visited the house of the suspect and upon a search they identified two spots in front of a wooden structure believed to be where the victims were shot at. Blood and other material evidence were found to have been wiped off by unknown persons.

“Five empty cases of BB cartridges were also recovered from Alex Gyamena of the 48 Engineers Regiment who has a land close to the scene but he indicated that he collected the cartridges few moments after the incidents happened to secure them,” she added.

Also, the exhibit pump action gun with serial number T088347 used by the suspect was retrieved and upon examination, five live BB cartridges were found in the chamber.

---Daily Guide