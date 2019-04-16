Sanitation Minister Abena Dapaah Impressed With JOSPONG's Hi-Tech Recycling Plant

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah has expressed excitement about the newly installed composting and recycling plant by Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a leading waste management company owned by the Jospong Group of Companies.

The plant which is built on a robust technology for Africa in collaboration with an European technology partner, Komptech Austria is located at the Accra Waste Recovery Park, an industrial hub creatd by Jospong for the recovery of waste materials into reusable products.

The facility has a high material recovery rate of up to 90% of mixed waste and with the capacity to process 200 metric tones of waste a day.

Hon. Abena Dapaah who could not hide her excitement about the innovation by Jospong indicated that her ministry is encouraging all businessmen and the youth to venture into waste recycling because that is the only sustainable way of managing our waste.

She said the ministry met all waste management players and encouraged them to venture into waste recycling hence the swift move by Zoomlion Ghana Limited is commendable and government will continue to provide the needed environment and stimulus packages for private businesses to triumph.

The Plant Manager, Mr. Emmanuel Oteng who conducted the Minister around the facility explained that the plant's capacity of processing 100 metric tons of organic compost per day has the potency to displace over 864,000 bags of chemical fertilizers imported into Ghana annually which is a deliberate move to boost the local economy and encourage organic food consumption in Ghana..

He said the socio-economic and job creation benefits of the facility is enormous as the plant will provide direct and indirect employment for over 1000 youth and also plans are far advanced to install similar plants across all the 16 regions.

Meanwhile, government has allotted Ghc 197 million for the desilting of choked drains in Accra and other drainage works across the country.

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah who disclosed this indicated that “it looks like we are having early rains and the country must be prepared for the force majeure. We must be grateful to God for rains, unfortunately, rains can cause havoc”. The authorities will not hesitate to deal with persons who are caught disposing refuse indiscriminately at unauthorized places once the desilting is done, she noted.