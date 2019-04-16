Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
16.04.2019 General News

Three Killed In Galamsey Pit Collapse In Manso Asaman

Staff Writer
News Three Killed In Galamsey Pit Collapse In Manso Asaman
APR 16, 2019 GENERAL NEWS

Three illegal miners have reportedly died following a galamsey pit which collapsed leaving two other persons seriously injured.

The collapse occurred at Manso Asaman in the Ashanti Region on Monday evening.

Information available to DGN Online indicates that NADMO and the District Police Command conveyed the bodies to Agroyesum Hospital morgue while the injured have been admitted in the same health facility.

—DGN Online

TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

1 hour ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line