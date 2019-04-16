Three Killed In Galamsey Pit Collapse In Manso Asaman
Staff Writer
News
APR 16, 2019 GENERAL NEWS
Three illegal miners have reportedly died following a galamsey pit which collapsed leaving two other persons seriously injured.
The collapse occurred at Manso Asaman in the Ashanti Region on Monday evening.
Information available to DGNOnline indicates that NADMO and the District Police Command conveyed the bodies to Agroyesum Hospital morgue while the injured have been admitted in the same health facility.
Three Killed In Galamsey Pit Collapse In Manso Asaman
Three illegal miners have reportedly died following a galamsey pit which collapsed leaving two other persons seriously injured.
The collapse occurred at Manso Asaman in the Ashanti Region on Monday evening.
Information available to DGN Online indicates that NADMO and the District Police Command conveyed the bodies to Agroyesum Hospital morgue while the injured have been admitted in the same health facility.
—DGN Online