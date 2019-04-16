Judges and Advisory Board announced for GUBA Awards USA

The Judging panel and advisory board for the inaugural GUBA Awards USA scheduled to take place in New York in September 2019, has officially been announced.

Under the theme, “African Diaspora, the Catalyst for Growth and Innovation", GUBA Awards USA is designed to promote and celebrate the achievements of Ghanaians and African businesses and individuals based in the United States and Ghana. The awards will also be a platform to highlight entrepreneurship and trade partnership opportunities between Africa and the rest of the world.

A top-caliber seven member panel bring a wide range of expertise and knowledge, tasked with ensuring a fair and robust assessment of all nominations and selection of finalists in each of the categories. The Advisory board, which is also made up of a five member panel of prominent and experienced individuals, will advise on the proceedings, legal, progressive growth, format and general management of the organization.

Dentaa Amoateng MBE, Founder of the GUBA Awards said: “We are delighted to be taking GUBA Awards to the United States, as we celebrate our tenth year and the continued growth of the GUBA Enterprise. I would also like to thank all those who heeded the call to join the advisory board and the able panel that accepted the invitation to judge this year’s award entries. I am very excited with these special additions”.

The list of Judges for GUBA USA Awards 2019:

DR. MICHAEL K OBENG, Director, MIKO Plastic Surgery, Beverly Hills.

MS. ROBERTA ANNAN, Managing Partner of Roberta Annan Capital Partners (RACP)

MR. KWAME BOAKYE DANQUAH, CEO of KBD Insurance Group

MR. KELVIN MENSAH, Partner and VP of Charter Sales at VOMOS

MR. KOFI ANKU, Executive Director of Volta Ghana Investment Company

MS. LILIAN N. BLANKSON, President & CEO of LNB Entertainment

KWADWO BOACHIE-ADJEI, Founder and CEO of Regen Health Solutions (RHS)

GUBA USA AWARDS 2019 Advisory Board Members include:

AMBASSADOR MARTHA POBEE, Ghana's Permanent Representative and Ambassador to the United Nations

MR. YAW ASAMOAH, Managing Director at J.P. Morgan

MS. CYNTHIA QUARCOO, Managing Partner of CQ Legal and Consulting

MR. PETER AKWABOAH, Managing Director of Morgan Stanley

DR. YVETTE APPIAH, Founder, Co-owner and Lead Dermatologist at AllPhases Dermatology, LLC

