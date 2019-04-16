Establish National Cancer Registry for effective cancer control - Dr. Opoku Adusei advocates

Dr. Opoku Adusei

The Director of Kintampo College of Health in the Bono East region, Dr. Kwabena Opoku Adusei, has called on the Ministry of Health for the establishment of National Cancer Registry for the effective control of cancers in the country.

He said the registry will assist the government on the extent and the types of cancers pertaining among the people, in a way to strategize, in the terms of funding by the government to reduce the burden of cancers.

Dr. Opoku Adusei, a former president of Ghana Medical Association (GMA), made the call during a free medical screening organized by the Breast Care International (BCI) and Peace and Love Hospitals at the campus of Kintampo College of Health, on Saturday, May 13, 2019.

The programme was organized by the Students Representative Council (SRC), and the students and staff of the college were educated on the management of breast cancer; its control and prevention and were also screened freely on breast and cervical cancers.

He said apart from the registry serving as a research tool for medical students, it will be used to educate students on the management of the disease.

“Though it is expensive to hold a registry, in terms of capital and human resources, the government must be bold to embrace the idea in having one, as it will help the government in soliciting funds from benefiters by using the statistics available,” he added.

“According to reports, breast cancer prevalence is high in Ghana and it’s estimated that breast cancer cases have risen from 2,900 in 2012 to 4,600 in 2018, a serious case that cannot be overlooked. The registry will, therefore, facilitate the keeping of record of the disease and reach out to more patients in the rural communities,” Dr. Opoku Adusei concluded.

The President of BCI, Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, who the led the medical team, said students of health institutions need such education on the disease so that they will be in a better position to handle breast cancer cases when confronted with.

