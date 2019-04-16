Mahama Storms Gomoa East And Brings Buduburam To A Standstill

H.E John Mahama, the flagbearer of the main opposition party the NDC yesterday visited the Gomoa east constituency as part of his thank you tour of the central region. Upon his entry into Buduburam, the first major town into the constituency, the thunderous crowd completely blocked the street with singing and dancing leaving the flagbearer with no option than to pause and address the theming supporters though this was not part of his schedules. The mammoth crowd carried various placards with inscriptions such as JM HERO OF OUR GENERATION, JM SOLUTION TO QUALITY EDUCATION, JM FATHER OF DEVELOPMENT, THANK YOU FOR THE KAKRABA BY-PASS etc.

Upon his arrival at the Akotsi Taxi rank the flagbearer was given a cheerful and ground breaking welcome by taxi and trotro drivers, traders, mechanics, various artisans and party supporters. An opportunity was given to some participants who shared their state of insecurity regarding armed robbery which has become rampant in the constituency as a result economic hardship brought about by the NPP style of governance. Some expressed their worry about consistent increases in petrol prices, spare parts and goods and services.

The National chairman of the NDC Mr Ofosu Ampofo who was part of the flagbearer's entourage commended the people for their show of commitment in bringing the NDC back to power come 2020. He assured the gathering that all the problems expressed would form the basis for the formulation of the party manifesto into election 2020.

The flagbearer took turn to show his appreciation to the crowd and assured them of his commitment to work assiduously to ensure that the 2020 elections are conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner. The flagbearer stated emphatically that the NDC would win the 2020 elections and implement policies and programs which would alleviate Ghanaians from economic hardships and bring real development to the people.

There was a brief separate meeting with the constituency executives as part of the activities. The thank you tour attracted Parliamentary Candidate hopefuls for the Gomoa east Constituency such as Mr Bruce Kofi Amissah, Mr Quartey and Mad. Naana Ackoom.

Authored by

Gomoa East communication Bureau

0244103884/0240716685