Akroso SHS to get Multipurpose Sports Project

The Asene Manso Akroso District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Alex Incoom has cut-sod for the construction of a multipurpose sports turf for the Akroso Senior High school (SHS) to improve sporting activities in the school.

The project which has been on the drawing in the last ten years was being funded from the school’s Internally Generated Fund with support from the District Assembly, the Member of Parliament, old students and other well-meaning citizens of Akroso.

In an address at a ceremony to open a new chapter in the history of the school, the DCE called on the various stakeholders in the education sector to contribute their quota meaningfully to augment the huge investments that government was putting into the education sector.

The DCE who is also an old student of the school said the vision of President Akufo-Addo was to promote and develop all sporting activities throughout the country with particular emphasis on the ‘lesser known’.

He mentioned some infrastructures that government is yet to undertake in the premier school as the construction of boys’ dormitory, the construction of a masters’ bungalow and the construction of a 10-seater ultra-modern toilet facility.

According to him, all the documentation surrounding the multipurpose sports turf for the school has been made and work is expected to smoothly take-off by end of May 2019.

He urged the students to take their academic work seriously and eschew all forms of social vices that would endanger their academic performances in the near future.

Welcoming dignitaries, chiefs, students and staff of the school, the headmaster of the School Mr. Sampson Agyiri-Nyarko expressed his gratitude to all who had contributed to the success story.

Mr. Agyiri-Nyarko was optimistic that facility, when completed, will go a long way to motivate the students to take sports seriously in conjunction with their studies.

He thanked the government for the implementation of the Free SHS Policy and regular support from the District Assembly and other stakeholders towards the development of the school.

Mr. Agyiri-Nyarko, however, promised to work effectively and efficiently in utilization of the needed resources to ensure early completion of the project.

The DCE as initial support donated 100 bags of cement towards the construction of the multipurpose sports project.

He was accompanied by some New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Executives and other staff of the District Assembly.