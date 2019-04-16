All Set For PENSA International Inauguration

About two thousand members of Pentecost Students and Associates (PENSA) are expected to storm Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa-Fetteh at Kasoa in May this year for the historic inauguration of PENSA International.

PENSA International, a union of all PENSAs across the globe, will be inaugurated during the Extraordinary Council Meeting on May 7, 2019 of The Church of Pentecost, by its Chairman Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye.

This will be the first time such a mammoth gathering of the leadership of the Church will be opened to the Pentecost Students and its Associates. The event will draw PENSA members and their executives both home and abroad, as well as alumni to the Pentecost Convention Center. The Executive Council members, National and Area Heads, as well as the pastorates would be part of the momentous inauguration.

“With the doors of the fathers opened to the youth for the first time, there is no doubt that the youth of the Church will take over the world,” Elder (Dr) Patrick Adonoo, the PENSA International Co-ordinator, has stated.

He added: “The inaugural ceremony promises to be a life-changing experience as the next generation of the Church is ready to go into the world, possessing nations and decoupling them.”

The forthcoming inauguration of PENSA International forms part of The Church of Pentecost’s five-year vision to possessing the nations. Under the new vision, PENSA, which operates under the Youth Ministry, shall be organised to have a worldwide focus of possessing the campuses and equipping them to be agents of transformation in the society.

As part of measures to sustain the over 70% youth/children membership of the church and to improve upon it, the church aims to explore the possibility of posting resident full-time campus pastors to the five main public universities in Ghana namely University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Cape Coast, University of Development Studies and the University of Education, Winneba.

The church, according to the Vision 2023 document, shall be appointing additional Travelling Secretaries in the next five years, as well as develop PENSA Discipleship Programme (PDP) with a well-defined strategy and content for use on the campuses. The rationale behind these measures, according to the document, is to meet the growing pastoral care needs on our campuses.

PENSA Travelling Secretaries will be given more training on Campus Ministry and Chaplaincy and PENSA Travelling Secretaries will be required to offer chaplaincy services to Primary and Junior High Schools within their jurisdictions where applicable. Standard/prototype building drawings will be adopted for the construction of buildings for the various PENSA branches based on congregational size and locations.

The document said the church will also explore the possibility of creating a PENSA Volunteering Teams that will undertake “PENSA Community Projects” such as teaching in deprived communities.