Effah Nyarko Awarded Honorary Doctorate Degree

Astute businessman, Mr Effah Nyarko, has attracted the attention of higher learning institution-Vinnytsia State Pedagogical University, Ukraine having made strides in his field of endeavor (Hospitality and trading industry).

Consequently, the Ukraine-based University has conferred on Mr Nyarko, the CEO of Nyarkoa Ba Nyarko Royal Hotel at Obo Kwahu an Honorary Doctorate Degree in an unveiling ceremony in Accra on Monday.

In the coming weeks, (May-June) officials of Vinnytsia State Pedagogical University in collaboration with the Confederation of Governance Assessment Institute (COGAI) are expected to confer the Honorary Doctorate on him at University of Ghana, Legon.

A citation confirming the honour stated "This is in recognition of your enormous dedication and commitment to becoming a mogul in business and efforts in ensuing the socio economic wellbeing of individuals in your country and Africa at large.

Your commitment and dedication to your business has earned you unequalled honour among giants.

Your efforts has led to the development of variety of businesses, contributing to the society and Ghana as a whole.

The citation added " After assessing your contribution in Ghana and beyond, the Vinnytsia State Pedagogical university deemed it fit to confer upon you, a doctorate of Philosophy (Honorary Doctorate) under the auspices of COGAI.

The University congratulates you on this noble achievement. You are a worthy model for the youth and a beacon of hope for businessmen and entrepreneurship in Africa and Ghana. Congratulations."

And responding to the recognition, Mr Effah said "I am really honoured for the recognition, coming from a reputable institution as Vinnytsia State University. It goes to show that people and institutions monitor my works and what we do as a company, it will urge me and my hardworking workers on to go the extra mile in what we are doing. I thank the University and all who contributed in one way or the other for this recognition.”

The entrepreneur was accompanied by some queen mothers-Nana Ama Amenuah, Kwahu Adonteng Hemaa, Nana Boatemah, Nkawkaw Adoagyiri Hemaa, Nana Adwoa Adofowaa, Mr George Yaw Nkansah, Managing Director Geoyan Enterprise, and some close relations.

COGAI's Communication strategist Mr Isaac Rockson in a post event interview mentioned that " The whole idea behind this scheme is to celebrate Ghanaian businesses and individuals who are excelling in their respective fields of endeavors."

COGAI seeks to ensure that policies formulated and implemented by governing bodies and public institutions are tailored to meet the socio-economic needs of the people for the achievement of sustainable development, while commending and appreciating eminence of individuals/ corporate institutions in various fields.

Previous winners of the prestigious honor is Fadda Dickson of Despite Group fame, Dr KK Peprah, Professor Kwame Kyei, Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, among others.