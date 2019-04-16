Modern Ghana logo

16.04.2019

No Hot Or Mini Skirt At Kwahu Easter—Group Warns

Michael Agyapong Agyapa
The President of the Kwahu Professional Network Davis Opoku Ansah is warning the young ladies to against wearing hot or short skirt (Mini) which exposes their naked body.

He said they in collaboration with the police will not allow indecent dressing during the Kwahu Easter festivities.

In an interview on 'On Point Show' with Odame Agyare, he said Kwahu is a religious community with high morals and and would therefore not allow visitors to denegrade their community.

'Let all celebrate the easter with good heart and act, you are best security for yourself, we will ensure all guests and holiday makers celebrate in an atmosphere of respect for the laws,” Mr Agyare intimated.

