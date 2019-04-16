Struggling NADMO Calls For Help To Clear Debt

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) is appealing for help to keep it operational in order to be able to financially manage disasters across the country.

According to the Director-General of the Organization, Mr Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh, they are sinking in a huge debt especially at a time when there is an enormous financial demand in managing the recent floods being experienced in the country, particularly in Accra.

This follows last Sunday’s downpour which left numerous people displaced from their homes as well as over 10 people being declared dead through drowning. Whiles NADMO continues to support in whatever way they can, they say they will need help in order to contain any unfortunate happening that may occur in the future.

“2017 when I assumed responsibility, there was a debt of 34 million of relief items of which we are still paying and therefore when you write to finance to give you money to procure new items, finance will give you money but you have to use majority to pay for the 34 million which as I sit here right now we have about 28 court cases”, Director General of NADMO, Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh indicated whiles appearing before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on Monday, April 15, 2019.

He further disclosed that the situation has heightened to such a stage that they have not been able to purchase relief items this year.

“So we have been paying the debt and because of that, we do not get much money to buy relieve items. As we sit here, this year we have not been able to buy anything but we still owe 2016 and even the little we are able to do 2017”, he said.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Ambrose Derry has assured that he is going to work with the Ministry of Finance to see what support they can offer the indebted NADMO.