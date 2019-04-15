Leaked Tape: Ofosu Ampofo, Kwaku Boahen To Appear In Court On Tuesday

The Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo will appear in court on Tuesday to answer charges of conspiracy to cause harm and assault against a public officer.

He is to appear alongside, Kwaku Boahen, Deputy National Communications Officer of the NDC, who is facing the same charges.

The Police had insisted that some of Ofosu Ampofo's comments have implications on national security.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo first honoured an invitation by the CID in March over the matter and insisted that the tape was doctored and not his voice.

He was granted bail of GHc 40,000 with two sureties after his arrest.

Although he maintained that a meeting was convened at the party's office after the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, the utterances attributed to him were not a true representation of what transpired.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo was invited after being heard in a leaked audio recording outlining plans to match up against groups from the governing New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2020 elections.

His plans also included verbal attacks on the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, and the Chairperson of the Peace Council, Prof. Emmanuel Asante.

The NDC chairman said his approach to the election was going to be different and said there were plans for “covert and overt operations.”

The NDC's first response to the leaks was to say its offices were bugged.

The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi said: “we know the government is engaged in illegal espionage activities in this country; employing state resources and the national security apparatus to spy on political opponents.”

But the government denied the claims.

