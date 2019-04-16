New Region: We'll Thank Akufo-Addo In 2020---Techiman Chief

Nana Oseadeayo Akumfi Ameyaw IV says the Chiefs and people of the Region have always advocated for the creation of Bono East, and are appreciative of the fact that it was under the Presidency of Akufo-Addo that their wishes were fulfilled.

“The Constitution of Ghana gives a sitting President only four years for his first term. We go to the polls again next year? What should we do for Nana Akufo-Addo?” he asked the gathering.

He continued, “If you say we should him our appreciation next year, let us do so. I don’t want you to go and disgrace me, however,” the Omanhene added.

He made this known on Monday, April 15, 2019, when he held a durbar in honour of President Akufo-Addo, at his palace in Techiman, on the second day of the President’s tour of the Bono East Region.

Even before the full take-off of the Bono East Region, Nana Oseadeayo Akumfi Ameyaw IV thanked President Akufo-Addo for presenting eight new vehicles, comprising three Nissan Patrols and 5 Pickup vehicles, to the Bono East Regional Co-ordinating Council.

“Many more of these laudable goods are on their way into the region. Hospitals, schools for Techiman, Nkoranza, Kintampo, Yeji, Abease, Amanteng through to the river (Yeji), so take note of that,” he added.

Visibly impressed by the achievements of the President over the last two years, the Techiman Omahnene bemoaned the length of the mandate for Presidents of the Republic.

“Some time ago, President Kufuor brought this issue up but Ghanaians did not pay particular attention to what he proposed. The four years of the constitution is not ideal for us. If it is possible, and Nana (President Akufo-Addo) would help us, something should be done about it to lengthen it, to say five or six years so that we can have adequate time for development,” he added.

---Myjoyonline