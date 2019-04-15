Let’s Come Back To The Essence And Importance Of Easter--CCC Pastor

The Senior Pastor of the Atasomanso branch of Calvary Charismatic Church Pastor Sammy Aduama has called on Christians to take a relook at the essence and importance of celebrating Easter.

He said many people seem to forget the essence of the Christian festivity and hence indulge in all kinds of anti-Christian celebrations.

These kinds of ‘worldly celebrations’ according to the pastor have really given the devil the unworthy penetration in the church leading many astray.

“This is the time we remember and celebrate the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, and the salvation we gained as a result of the shedding of his blood, how then do you mark such a period with celebrations that promote fornication or alcoholism”, he asked rhetorically.

Pastor Aduama made these observations during a press conference to herald the ‘Redemption Parade’, the church’s Easter program.

With Rev Josh Obeng and Apostle Raymond Acquah on the bill, Pastor Aduama assured people of Kumasi that the Redemption Parade is going to be ‘a beautiful time of redemption in the presence of the Lord’.

The program is held every evening of this week and will end on Sunday morning with a powerful resurrection service.

Several testimonies have been recorded at the Redemption Parade at the CCC Atasomanso branch in years past, but the CCC pastor was sure this year’s edition will be innumerable.