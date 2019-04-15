Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
15.04.2019 Agriculture

Obuasi East: Over 11,500 Oil  Palm Seedlings Earmarked For PERD

Felicia Manu, Obuasi East ISD
News Obuasi East: Over 11,500 Oil  Palm Seedlings Earmarked For PERD
APR 15, 2019 AGRICULTURE

The District Chief Executive for Obuasi East Hon Faustina Amissah has disclosed that about (11,500) seedlings of oil palm have so far being raised at Domeabra in the Obuasi East District for free distribution to all registered oil palm farmers in the District under the Government's Flagship program, Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) which the President of the Republic is expected to Launch this month.

She said this when she delivered her Sessional address at the Third Ordinary meeting of the Second Session of the First Assembly on Thursday, 11th April 2019 in Wawasi.

Hon. Faustina Amissah gave accounts on the state of the District in areas such as Governance and Policy Implementation, State of Security and Safety, Health, Education, Status of Project Implementation, Government Flagship Programs among many others.

On Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), Madam Amissah revealed that a total of (1,290) households in (28) communities within the District has been enrolled as beneficiaries of the program and a sum of (GH 117,262.00) Cedis has been paid as cash grants to participants.

Accounting on Sanitation, Madam Faustina disclosed to the house that the District in collaboration with the Obuasi Municipal Assembly has engaged the services of a waste management provider to expand the final waste disposal site in the District in order to spread waste and create enough space to prevent frequent pushing of waste products.

The Honourable DCE then stressed that the Assembly is doing all within its power to bring massive development to the young but vibrant District, but fumed that the deplorable nature of the District's Township road network is seemingly making it less developed.

She then called on all stakeholders to keep up the determination and work assiduously to change the hitherto dynamics into a positive song.

Present at the meeting were the Presiding Member, Hon. Jeff Adjei, the District Coordinating Director, Mr. Emmanuel Ntoso, Assembly Members and the Media.

415201960714 0f72ylkxwr img20190411wa0004

415201960714 vaqctgfssn img20190411wa0001

415201960714 g3041r5ddx img20190411wa0005

415201960715 wbreuigtto img20190411wa0006

415201960715 1h830o4bau img20190411wa0008

415201960716 wcrevihuto img20190411wa0012

415201960716 l5hsk8v331 img20190411wa0013

TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

1 hour ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line