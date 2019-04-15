7km Non-Motorable Road Sees A Facelift From Asokore MP                    

The Member of Parliament for the good citizens of Effiduase-Asokore Constituency in Ashanti region, Hon Dr. Ayew Afriye, has single-handedly financed the construction of a road that links Nkwakwaanuya and new Koforidua within his Constituency.

This development came strongly when the legislator was constructing a mechanized borehole pipe for the people of new Koforidua who had struggled with water for ages.

The non-motorable road had impeded the construction of the borehole hence the humble legislator decided to fix this stretch of rothe ad to facilitate easy access to the nearby villages.

The kind gesture by the affable legislator couldn't be hidden by the community.

They have expressed joy and ecstasy upon seeing the marvelous work done by the good and sincere legislator which they have not seen in a century.

The Chief together with the town folks prayed for long life, prosperity, good health, wisdom for Hon. Dr. Ayew Afriye for the honour done them.

The ecstatic youth has a matter of urgency promised to hold a press conference to honour the great works of Hon. Dr. Ayew Afriye.

The youth cannot hide their joy and promised to vote massively for him in the 2020 elections, it is there that the visionary legislator goes unopposed in the impending NPP parliamentary primaries.

The youth chants his name and proclaim that" If all MPs are like Hon. Dr. Ayew, the country would have been a better place to live in.

