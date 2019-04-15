School Uniforms: GES Should Rather Reintroduce Agricultural Science--Agric Student

The recent introduction of new school uniforms has generated a number of media controversies .To this , a final year student at the University of Education Winneba at the Asante Mampong campus has bemoaned the decision of Ghana Education service to introduce a new school uniform at the basic level and questioned why agricultural science has not been reintroduced into the new curriculum at the basic level , JHS.

"We should have rather reintroduced agricultural science instead of introducing a new school uniform . I still can't understand why the new curriculum has been provided devoid of the inclusion of agricultural science syllabus since we find ourselves deeply drowned in the pool of unemployment " . Oscar Komla Bedzra stated .

He further emphasized on the relevance of agricultural science to Ghana's economy saying " ......with reference to a report from the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre(GIPC) , agriculture has been identified as the main driving force behind Ghana's economy which employs over 54% of the country's work force and accounts for approximately 42% of our country's GDP" .

I think government's readiness to rescue the unemployment situation that has bedeviled the country is incomplete because of this action. He further added .

He questioned why the much talked about subject has not been reintroduced and revealed plans of the erstwhile administration towards it's reintroduction . "I'm very much hopeful that the next political administration , specifically the NDC government will reintroduce this important subject to the benefit of young and upcoming Ghanaian students through employment even after completion and to that of the economy at large . I can boldly state that the opposition parties will capitalise on that and reintroduce the subject into our curriculum . I am very sure that opposition parties will reintroduce agricultural science into the Junior High School syllabus as part of measures to reduce the unemployment situation since this current government has not done so .This reintroduction of the subject will go a long way to equip the Ghanaian child with requisite and basic skills in animal rearing and crop production".

He added that , a request be put forward by concerned individuals and groups aimed at reintroducing the subject going forward .

The sector student challenged stakeholders of the curriculum to engage stakeholders whenever a new curriculum is to be provided , adding that this should be of lesson to the incumbent government.