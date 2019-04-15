Busy Weekend For The President! As Akufo-Addo Commissions Projects

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned two projects in Atebubu as part of a 2-day tour of the newly created Bono East region.

The President commissioned a GHC428,125.01 forty-bed female ward at the Atebubu government hospital funded solely from the municipal assembly’s internally generated funds and a new office for the National Health Insurance Authority also completed from the same source.

Speaking at an inter-denominational service, President Akufo-Addo promised to deal with the spate of armed robberies facing the municipality and also fix the Atebubu-Kwame Danso and Atebubu-Fakwasi roads.

While calling for support for the regional minister and his deputy, he promised to ensure equity by fairly distributing regional offices across the new region.

The President who was accompanied by Hon. Kwesi Amoako Atta, minister for roads and highways, Hajia Alima Mahama, minister for local government and rural development, deputy minister for defence major retired Derrick Oduro, the Ahafo regional minister Mr. Evans Bobie and Nana Ato Arthur, head of the local government service had earlier paid courtesy calls on the Omanhene of Amantin traditional area Osabarima Nana Owusu Ababio II and his Atebubu counterpart Nana Owusu Akyeaw Brempong II.

Also present were Hon. Kofi Amoakohene, Bono East regional minister, his deputy Martin Oti Gyarko and the Atebubu- Amantin municipal chief executive Mr. Edward Owusu.