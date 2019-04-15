Ghana's Largest Online Market, Tonaton Introduces TonatonJOBS

Ghana's leading online market destination, Tonaton.com, has introduced a new feature on the same platform dubbed "TonatonJOBS".

This new addition offers job search and human resource solutions by enabling service providers, companies, institutions, organizations, groups, individuals, agencies among others to list job vacancies and other items.

This is also a one-stop place for those surfing the internet to look for jobs.

A research by the Tonaton team into the job market reflected the mammoth challenge faced by the Ghanaian labour force and employers attending to fill job gaps soon, without having to incur a massive expense.

The “TonatonJOBS” is a dedicated site for recruiters and job seekers to immerse in an all-rounded, well- crafted recruitment experience. TonatonJobs comes into being with its own unique personality.

Being a standalone page, TonatonJOBS offers a curated search for recruitment purposes. Whether you are an employer searching for the right talent or a potential candidate on the lookout for the right job – TonatonJOBS is your ideal medium to connect, network and promote your skill set and job offers.

How does TonatonJOBS benefit you?

Top employers include Ghandour, Elixir Food Ghana, Iroko TV, Avis Ghana, Oak Plaza, Sintex Ghana, Telefonika, Lord of the Wings and a growing list of reputed brands and organizations with both local and international presence. Having built a solid foundation among the digital-oriented locals with over a million unique visitors to tonaton.com, our jobs platform is a credible path to make your recruitment/career worries a thing of the past.

A quick glance at TonatonJOBS stats:

5000+ unique visitors per month to TonatonJobs

700+ new job ads per month

780+ live ads per month

A CV Database of over 95,000+

Over 180 registered employers

Over 14,000 applicants every month

What to look out for on TonatonJOBS?

Aesthetics

The colour scheme will be blue with orange for highlights. This will distinguish it from the primary tonaton.com site.

Ads

“Featured Employers” area will be dedicated to offering direct links to job openings of employers partnering with Tonaton.

Job Search

Both “search” and “filters” will now consist of job-related information. The limit to visibility to other categories de-clutters the web page, helping users navigate through only the results they want via this platform.

The users will not be bombarded with too many ads as it will remain to a cap of the top 5-6 industries, business functions and job types they are most likely to be interested in. The goal is to make only a few relevant ads visible to the user via the filtered pages.

Visit: https://tonaton.com/blog/get-hired-today-with-tonaton-jobs/