We've Used Our Monies To Pay Debts—NADMO

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has been recounting its troubles while scores grapple with the ravaging effect of the rainy season beefed up in its ferocity by climate change.

Seven persons lost their lives Sunday after four-hours of rainfall . Of the seven, four bodies were recovered from flood waters at Adjei-Kojo, an Accra suburb.

The deaths come exactly a week after five others died after another Sunday downpour. The fatalities were a woman and her child, two men and one other who was electrocuted.

Last year, Myjoyonline reported about Kpeshie Lagoon, which swallowed the vehicle of Aya Hayfron, a medical doctor who attempted to cross the drain on a rainy Monday evening. She was found dead the next morning.

Rains despite the known seasons of its fall, constantly expose the country’s infrastructure, building culture and waste management.

But adding another layer of exposure, NADMO says monies released from the Finance Ministry are used to pay debts. “As we sit here, we have not been able to buy relief items this year,” he told the MPs.

Relief items were lacking after inter-ethnic violence left more than a thousand internally displaced in Chereponi in North East region in March. Victims of disasters need basic supplies, clean water and shelter.

The NADMO boss enlisted the support of the Committee to pressurise the Finance Ministry into releasing more funds. Interior Minister, Ambrose Derry, confirmed NADMO’s plight.

“I am going to work with the Ministry of Finance to see what support we can get for NADMO…in these difficult times,” he assured.

—myjoyonline