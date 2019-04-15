NLA boss enskinned as Pieri Naa of Sankana Traditional Area

The Director-General of National Lottery Association (NLA) Hon. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw has been enskinned as 'Pieri Naa' by the Sankana Traditional Council for his selfless devotion towards development of the Sankana Traditional Area.

'Pieri Naa' means, the King of Rocks. According to the history, customs and traditions of the people of Sankana, Pieri Naa is the highest Development Title given to a distinguished personality who possesses the qualities of permanence, resilience, strength and creativity.

The enskinment of Hon. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw took place at Sankana in the Upper West Region of Ghana during the 2019 Kalibi Tigri (Festival).

The overlord of the Sankana Traditional Council, Naa Pagranige Saakoe Mornah III showered praises on Hon. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw for his enormous support to the people of Sankana.

Sankana Naa urged Kofi Osei-ameyaw to continue his good works of providing jobs and financial support to the deprived communities in Ghana.

Pieri Naa Kofi Osei-Ameyaw on his part thanked Naa Pagranige Saakoe Mornah III (Sankana Naa), the elders and people of Sankana for the honour bestowed on him as Pieri Naa of Sankana Traditional Area.

The Director-General of NLA announced to the people of Sankana that, GRA and NLA have recently signed an agreement to collectively extend operations to create jobs and increase revenue mobilizations in line with President Akufo-Addo's Ghana Beyond Aid and Africa Beyond Aid Agendas.

Pieri Naa Kofi Osei-Ameyaw stated that, the National Lottery Authority will soon start the piloting of the Solar-powered E-kiosks across the country and the Sankana community has been chosen as one of the communities for the piloting. The E-kiosk Project will create jobs for the people of Sankana especially the youth.

Hon. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw entreated the people of Sankana to have absolute faith and trust in President Akufo-Addo's Government.

Pieri Naa Kofi Osei-Ameyaw donated money to the Sankana Traditional Council for socioeconomic development of the area.

Fast forward in 2014, Hon. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw was also enstooled as *Togbui Adzagba I (Precious Son of the Soil)* by the Aflao Traditional Council in the Volta Region.

The Sankana Traditional Council was very grateful to Pieri Naa Kofi Osei-Ameyaw for his role as a Strategic Development Partner to the Sankana Community.

Source: Daniel Kaku