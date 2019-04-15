Body Of Cops Conveyed From Togo To Accra For Autopsy

The body of Chief Inspector, Israel Theophilus Dotse of Mobile Force Unit in Accra who died in the Republic of Togo while buying a car engine has been conveyed to the Police hospital in Accra pending autopsy.

The Aflao District Police Command on Saturday [April 6, 2019] received information from Togo Police indicating that a Ghanaian police Chief Inspector by name Israel Theophilus Dotse of Mobile Force Unit had died in Lome Togo.

The Aflao District Commander Supt Obrako Bempah together with three policemen proceeded to Togo – Dzidzorli Third District Police Station and met the Deputy Commander, Commissioner Ali Adam Rafiou and Samuel Anyidoho an auto mechanic from Ghana.

A statement from the Aflao Police Command indicated that “on Saturday 6th April at about 2100 hours, Chief inspector Israel Theophilus Dotse of Mobile Force Unit Accra, now deceased accompanied by his mechanic, Samuel Anyidoho went to Togo to buy car engine for the deceased’s car”.

The statement further noted that ” When they got to the engine vendor’s place the deceased complained of severe heart pains and was rushed to the hospital by the mechanic in a Toyota Corolla with registration number GE 6100 – 15 which they took there themselves. The deceased taken to the Centre Meico Ong Femme Environment Saante, a hospital in Togo for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival by the medical doctor of the said facility.”

The Aflao police command proceeded to the hospital and saw the lifeless body of the deceased in the front seat of the car. The body was photographed.

Items found on the deceased include a Gota handset, Nasco cell phone, police ID card, National Health Insurance ID card, Voters ID Card all bearing the deceased's name and a wallet containing GHc 350.00 and 7,500 CFA which were handed over to Aflao District Command.

The body was brought to Aflao and deposited at Ketu South Municipal Hospital for further investigation before being transferred to the Police Hospital in Accra.

