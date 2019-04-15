Five Arrested Over Attack On Chinese Nationals At Suhum

Five suspects have been arrested by police in the Eastern Region for their alleged involvement in the robbery attack on 6 Chinese nationals at Asuboi, a suburb in the Suhum Municipality.

The suspects, Yegbe Saviour, Richard Offei, Kwaku Djin, Dennis Atta Kwabena Snr and his twin brother, Daniel Atta Kwabena Jnr allegedly attacked some Chinese contractors working on a ‘one district one factory’ project in the area.

The suspects during the attack allegedly struck the head of one of the contractors with a moulded cement block killing him instantly.

According to the police, the suspects who made away with money and other items belonging to their victims were arrested at separate hideouts.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the arrest to Citi News indicated that the suspects will be charged with unlawful entry, robbery and murder after investigations are concluded.

“On April 15th, at about 0300 hours, Superintendent Joseph Owusu, the Suhum police commander together with ASP Stephen Antwi and 7 other officers arrested suspects Yegbe Saviour and Richard Offei alias Kwadjo Asuboi, age 22 and 26 years respectively at Asuboi”.

“Yesterday, April 14th, at about 0800 hours, suspect Kwaku Djin, age 19, was also arrested at Anom. Preliminary investigations reveal that these suspects were behind the recent attack on the Chinese contractors at Asuboi which led to the death of one Chinese national”.

“On the same day, the police acting on information arrested suspects Dennis Atta Kwabena Senior and Daniel Atta Kwabena Junior, twins and both aged 34 years at Asuboi. During a search in their respective rooms, 1 itel mobile phone, 1 Republic of Ghana students’ laptop computer, 1 S laptop computer and a quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were found in the room of suspect Dennis Atta Kwabena Senior. Six assorted mobile phons, and a quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were also found in the room of suspect Daniel Atta Kwabena Junior”.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said the suspects are currently in Police custody assisting with investigations.

“So far we have arrested five suspected robbers who visited Anom and the Chinese apartment during the day of the incident and imposed themselves as land guards. Meanwhile, intensive interrogation is on-going and further development will be communicated to the media but it is likely the suspects will be charged with unlawful entry, robbery and murder after we conclude with our investigations and arrange them before court,” he added.

–citinewsroom