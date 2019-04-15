Anaesthetists Suspend Strike

The Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anaesthetists has suspended its nationwide partial withdrawal of services following an agreement reached with the Ghana Health Service.

The association's action had been triggered by protest over the Medical and Dental Council's alleged attempt to change the name of the group from “Certified Registered Anesthetists” to physician assistants.

Members of the association complained that the move also exempts them from some employment benefits.

But after a crunch meeting on Sunday, the President of the Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anaesthetists, Jacob Wumbei told Citi News, the group has rescinded its decision.

He said the Association was forced to take the decision because it was pushed to the wall.

“In two weeks time, I hope when Parliament returns from recess, I believe that doors will open again for discussions to continue with the parliamentary select committee. We want to tell the general public that we were pushed to the wall and the only way was to act the way we did. But since we have been assured that our grievances will be taken on board and addressed in the manner that we want it, we can assure the general public that the strike has been called off,” he said.

Anaesthetists' strike unfortunate – Medical and Dental Council

The Medical and Dental Council had expressed disappointment over the recent partial strike embarked on by the Members of the Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anaesthetists (GACRA).

Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council, Eli Atipkui was hopeful the Association would rescind its decision and return to the discussion table.

“I find the action quite unfortunate…In every institution once concerns come out, you discuss those concerns and see how those concerns can be addressed.”

The Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anaesthetists had earlier said it will only call off the strike after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Medical and Dental Council.

