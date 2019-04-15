One Killed, Four Injured After Gomoa Mpota Clash

One person is killed after an argument over a land involving some individuals turned bloody at Gomoa Mpota in the Central Region.

According to the Police, on April 13, 2019, Bright Duah, a businessman and a resident of both Mpota and Kasoa reported that eight men armed with pump action guns and a cutlass had attacked and shot the deceased on a piece of land at Gomoa Mpota.

According to him, he escaped and entered his house about 100 meters away, picked his pump action gun and in the process of self-defence shot at the young men killing one in the process and injuring four.

Speaking to Citi News in an interview DSP Irene Oppong, the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer explained that the Police accompanied the suspect to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital and found three victims who had sustained several gunshot wounds on the various part of the body.

“They sustained guns shot wounds on their legs, back, and buttocks,” DSP Irene Oppong mentioned.

“The injured include 23-year-old Benjamin Sarfo, a resident of Winneba, Isaac Tetteh, 32 a resident of Sowutuom, and Ebenezer Mensah aged 30”.

“They are currently receiving treatment,” the Police PRO noted.

According to the Regional Police PRO, Kofi Mireku age 27, who is an apprentice with the Kantanka factory was hit with a bullet to the head and died upon arrival at the Winneba Trauma Hospital.

“Kofi Mireku was seen lying on a stretcher at the emergency ward with gunshot wounds to the head and ribs and was dead,”she indicated.

She explained further that Police visited the house of the suspect and upon a search they identified two spots in front of a wooden structure believed to be where the victims were shot at but blood and other material evidence were found to have been cleaned by unknown persons.

“When we got to the suspect’s house we found out that material evidence have been tempered with by unknown persons,” she told Citi News.

“Five empty cases of BB cartridges were also recovered from Alex Gyamena of the 48 engineers regiment who has a land close to the scene but he indicated that he collected the cartridges few moments after the incidents happened to secure them,” DSP Irene Oppong added.

Also the exhibit pump action gun with serial number T088347 used by was the suspect was retrieved and upon examination five live BB cartridges were found in the chamber.

DSP Irene Oppong explained that preliminary investigation conducted by the Police revealed that on April 13, 2019 suspect Bright Duah who was in the company of two others who are yet to be identified had a confrontation with a group of young men on a land around the Sarfo Kantanka factory in Mpota and in the process Bright Duah who was armed with a pump gun shot at them killing one in the process and injuring four.

