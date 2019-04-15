CID Boss Urges Officers To Conduct Themselves Outside

The Director-General of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has cautioned personnel of the Department against unruly conduct towards clients.

According to her, the detectives' cordial approach to clients during complaints and investigations can be reassuring and has a tendency of producing a positive outcome.

Some Ghanaians have described as unprofessional, the approach of some detectives during investigations, with some accusing the police of verbal assault and manhandling.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a two-week Criminal Investigation Supervisors course for station officers however, COP Tiwaa said the new knowledge acquired must reflect in their work.

“Let me remind you that the good people of Ghana expect highly from us. They want you to assure them that they are safe and we can only do that by our actions. Even if we are unable to solve the problem, the way we interact with them, the way we talk to them, the way we receive them, the way we give feedback to them will give them the assurance that we are doing our work and we are doing our work better so when we go back, let the community see that change in us.”

COP Addo-Danquah said the police administration is committed to upgrading the knowledge and skills of personnel to improve their performance.

“This is an indication that the administration is ready to ensure that policy initiatives address specific policing needs and challenges of the country are implemented to the latter to achieve the transformation that we all desire in the Police Service,” she added.

COP Addo-Danquah said the training is also to equip investigators to address the increasing and sophisticated nature of crime due to technology.

—citinewsroom