World Youth Day: 'Be vigilant on 31st December Prophets' - Archbishop Anokye tells Youth

Archbishop Anokye

The Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Kumasi, Most Reverend Gabriel Justice Yaw Anokye has advised Ghanaians, especially the youth to have confidence in God to protect them throughout each day being alive than being scared of the death prophecies by pastors on 31st December night.

Speaking to thousands of Catholic Youth in the Kumasi Archdiocese at World Youth Day, Kumasi version and Palm Sunday held at Offinso St. Patrick's Nursing and Midwifery Training College, he bemoaned on rate of prophecies that heaven releases only on December 31st night through some pastors.

"...Be vigilant on December 31st night prophets, what holds the prophecies from January to December 30th? he quizzes.

"Don't let them deceive you, focus on the Lord and start working your tomorrow today.

It is only God who knows the future and it is only God that says and it is final so we should rely more on God’s word than what people will say,’’ he stated.

He says the Youth should be well assured that God will take them through their challenges in days ahead of them because Christ lives and should be ready to experience God’s favor and blessings in any day of their life.

Archbishop Anokye called on the youth to have Christ in their struggling so they can enjoy better life after the struggling.

"Most of the youth these days focus on 419 means to enriched themselves without thinking of the future judgment ahead of them, its foolishness to struggle for vanity without having Christ, wise up", he charged the youth.

The celebration was graced by the Archdiocesan Youth Chaplain, Rev. Fr. Kirk Okyere Siabour and his assistant, Rev. Fr. Michael Owusu Kwarteng, GHANCYC Vice chairman Mr. Daniel Opoku, KACYC Chairman Mr. Michael Ababio and lot of clergy and youth Executives from various Parishes and Deanery.

Source: Daniel Kaku