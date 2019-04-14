Modern Ghana logo

14.04.2019 Nigeria

12 killed in fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria: police

AFP
Accidents are common on Nigeria's poorly maintained roads, many caused by reckless driving and disregard for traffic rules. By STEFAN HEUNIS (AFP)

Twelve people were killed and 16 others badly injured when a fuel tanker exploded in northern Nigerian city of Gombe, police told AFP on Sunday.

The driver lost control of the fuel tanker as he tried to avoid colliding with another truck at a bridge on the outskirts of the city on Saturday.

The tanker fell on its side, "spilled its contents and exploded, causing an inferno that engulfed other road users," Gombe state police spokeswoman Mary Mallum said.

"Twelve people burned to death while 16 others were seriously injured and evacuated to hospital for treatment," she said, accusing the driver -- who was among those killed -- of reckless driving and speeding.

Accidents are common on Nigeria's poorly maintained roads, many caused by reckless driving, speeding and disregard for traffic rules.

Nineteen people were killed on April 5 when a truck crashed in northern Katsina state due to "fatigue and overloading", according to road safety officials.

