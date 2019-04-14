Sudan's Military Rulers Hold Talks With Protest Leaders
RFI
Africa
APR 14, 2019 SUDAN
Sudan's military rulers have held talks with protests leaders demanding the creation of a civilian government following the overthrow of the country's regime – as thousands of people remained camped outside the army headquarters overnight.
Sudan's Military Rulers Hold Talks With Protest Leaders
Sudan's military rulers have held talks with protests leaders demanding the creation of a civilian government following the overthrow of the country's regime – as thousands of people remained camped outside the army headquarters overnight.
The Alliance for Freedom and Change, an umbrella group leading the protests, on Saturday said they had delivered their demands – including restructuring Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Service.
Sudan has seen two leaders toppled in two days after General Awad Ibn Ouf, who ousted longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir, was himself ousted after 24 hours.
The new leader of the Military Transition Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has promised to hand over power to a civilian government within two years.
He also lifted a night curfew imposed by his predecessor and ordered the release of prisoners jailed under the emergency law for protests against al-Bashir.
In a statement broadcast on Sudanese radio, al-Burhan urged the protesters to return home – promising the military council was working to promote an equal society that protected political freedoms.