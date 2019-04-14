Afigya Kwabre South District embarks on massive infrastructural development

The Afigya Kwabre South district assembly in the Ashanti Region has embarked on the massive infrastructural development spread all over the communities in the district over the two years for the benefit of the people.

The projects are intended to improve the quality of education, re-shaping, and grading of all the untarred roads, providing good healthcare through access to health facilities and upholding the dignity and respect for every citizen of the district, according to the District Chief Executive, Hon. Christian Adu-Poku, aka, Adwuma Wura"

Speaking to otecfmghana.com, Hon. Christian Adu-Poku, said that the assembly had undertaken a number of projects with the District Assembly Common Fund, in line with their developmental agenda, which are at the various stages of completion.

These projects, he said, included re-shaping and grading of all the untarred roads, at Aduman, Aduamoa, Aboabogya, Adwumakase Kese, Atimatim, Swedru among other communities.

Others are CHPS compound, at Adwumakase Kese, Atimatim Health Centre and walling the Nwabe river at Tabuom to prevent flooding.

In addition to these infrastructures, every community in the district has benefited from the provision of street lights while many other uncompleted projects including the Assembly Office Complex at Kodie are on-going.

The district has also established a fruit juice factory at Aboabogya in line with the NPP government's policy of one district one factory.

"My administration is committed to embarking on an integrated infrastructure development programme across the district that will create jobs and prosperity. We need the people's prayers and support to succeed in our efforts," the Chief Executive said.

Hon. Christian Adu-Poku acknowledged that the Assembly would not have achieved such successes without the support, encouragement and good counsel from Member of Parliament for the area Hon. Owuraku Aidoo who has been working hard to ensure the inhabitants in various communities were provided with social amenities to improve their living conditions.

