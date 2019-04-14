Let NPP Leaders Meddling Maliciously in the Kumawu Chieftaincy Dispute Stop Now!

To the NPP government, if for any reason you cannot guarantee that absolute justice prevails in the tortuously ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy wrangling, I shall only advise you not to maliciously meddle in the court cases in attempts to twist justice in favour of the party claiming to be greater than any court of law in Ghana. He who claims to be superior to the laws of, and courts in, Ghana, the "ubiquitous" Overlord of Asanteman, might have secretly approached you to do him the greatest favour by ensuring you twist justice in his favour in the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy dispute.

He is known for his sweet, but completely deceptive, talks able to convince one to believe that white is black and the vice versa. He is an orator, but a trickster able to play on the intelligence and sentiments of his audience or hearers to get them to side with him. I do not care about any cultivated amity between Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the hierarchy of the NPP. However, I shall care about any attempts by the Ministers of NPP to influence the Kumawu chieftaincy dispute in his favour because of such friendship between you or the fear you have for him.

Let me pause a minute to inform the NPP as a political party and government that God is in charge of the chieftaincy dispute hence truly sloganizing it as, "The battle to bring about victory for Kumawuman and the true Ananangya/Odumase royals is the Lord’s". When God is in control of something, who are the mortal beings like Asantehene, Kumawuhemaa Nana Abenaa Serwaah Amponsah and Dr Yaw Sarfo to successfully reverse the results in their favour contrary to the expectation and purpose of God?

Yes, things can take time to materialise, although it may be the wish of God to do as He has determined, they will surely come to pass according as He has planned them.

Attempts by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei-Mensah (Hon), and the Kumawu Sekyere District Chief Executive, Samuel Addai Agyekum, to dishonourably influence the Kumawu chieftaincy dispute in favour of Dr Yaw Sarfo and Kumawuhemaa contrary to the facts and credible evidence available to court, and as are in the public domain, tell how maliciously and deeply the NPP are getting involved in the case.

Despite the fact that Kumawuhemaa has confided in her close confidantes that the extent she has gone within the circle of the NPP top hierarchy to influence them, there is no way any judge will decide the Kumawu case in favour of the Ananangyas following any existential credible evidence and facts they may have to their favour. May her claim be true, then it tells the stance of NPP on the case. Nevertheless, the good God in whom the battle has been entrusted is able to give hope to the hopeless and turn impossibilities to possibilities.

Be it known to Asantehene and his colluding partners in the Kumawu chieftaincy dispute that no matter what they do, the wish of God shall eventually prevail to the admiration of the subjects of Kumawuman.

If Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II believes in his heart of hearts that he has absolute right to do whatever he likes in the Kumawu case, why is he constantly approaching members of government with his many lies pleading with them to help twist the Kumawu case in his favour? I am aware of most of his approaches.

Why should the leaders we elect and have confidence in, do allow Asantehene to influence them so badly as to commit reprehensible crimes against Ghana and Ghanaians? Asantehene is noted for approaching the leaders of Ghana with his many persuasive lies among them are:

He has already enthroned Dr Yaw Sarfo as Kumawuhene. Should the courts by telling the truth remove Dr Yaw Sarfo from the throne, his supporters who are the majority, will cause problems in Kumawuman. Answer: It is never true that Dr Yaw Sarfo has the majority support among the subjects of Kumawuman. His support base is not even up to 5% as against the 95%+ for his rival Barima Tweneboa Kodua V. He is vested with customary and traditional powers to do what he wants when he wants in Asanteman, being the overlord. Answer: No, this is never true. He is rather a Ceremonial Head with his powers truncated since the restoration of the Asante Confederacy in 1935. He has the right as the Asante Overlord to enstool any royal of his liking as Kumawuhene. Answer: It is never true that he has the right to impose, or collude to enstool, a royal candidate of his choice as Kumawuhene. Kumawuhene is not appointed in Kumasi but in Kumawu. Therefore, I, Rockson Adofo, shall not accept that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II out of his exuding malice, sets a precedent in Asanteman that Kumawuhene is appointed in Kumasi and by Asantehene. No, this is not true and it’s unacceptable. The Ananangya/Odumase royals have threatened to pull Kumawu out of Asanteman if they are able to win the court case to become Kumawuhene. Should Kumawu pull out, that will bring about the collapse of Asanteman. Therefore, the courts should help him win the case. Answer: They have not, and if they had, why did such a threat come about?

A lot has been written about him with regard to why and how he is interested in greedily availing himself of the money and stool lands of Kumawuman. Why did he depose Juasohene Nana Safrotwe III installed by Juabenhene Nana Otuo Serebour II? Was it not for the reason of there not being Kotrihene and Akwamuhene during Nana Safrotwe III’s swearing-in as Juasohene-elect? Similarly, in the case of the self-styling Kumawuhene, Dr Yaw Sarfo, both Kontrehene Nana Peprah II and Akwamuhene Nana Kwasi Baffoe II, were not present.

Obedience is better than sacrifice. Therefore, I shall advise my fellow NPP members in government to be wary of Asantehene’s approaches to them, and the requests he makes of them about the Kumawu chieftaincy dispute.

Kumawuman subjects worldwide, please do not be perturbed by Asantehene’s approaches to, and Kumawuhemaa confiding in her friend about influencing so many NPP top persons. With God on our side, who shall we fear? Nobody!

Let me take some rest, as tired and sleepy as I feel now. Nonetheless, I shall be back strong and refreshed to continue to write about the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy.

Rockson Adofo