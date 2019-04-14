Yemenis Fail To Appear In Court

Ten (10) Yemen nationals, who have been charged with a breach of peace in Ghana, have failed to appear before the Kwabenya Circuit Court in Accra.

The ten Yemenis living in Ghana are supposed to stand trial at the Kwabenya Circuit Court.

They are to answer a charge of alleged conspiracy and breach of peace leveled against them.

This follows an arrest warrant issued by a Kwabenya Circuit Court.

The ten, Daily Guide understands are part of ten other Yemenis who are facing similar charges before the court.

Sources say the other accused person have been attending court any time the case comes up but the other seven, with no excuse have never attended the proceedings which led to the issuance of the arrest warrants.

A copy of the arrest warrant which has been sighted by this paper orders the “superintendent of police and other police officers within the jurisdiction of the court” to arrest suspect Mohammed Ould Ibrahim for “offensive conduct to the breach of the peace contrary to Section 207 of the Criminal code 1960.

The other suspects, Ibrahim K. Mohammed, Ali Ghazi Mohammed, Joury Mohammed, Rukia Naji, Yussif Mohammed Omar and Karim Ould Mohammed all resident at Spintex and Tema in Accra are also wanted for allegedly conspiring to commit a crime contrary to Section 23 of the Criminal Code.

At the time of going to press, it could not be confirmed if any of the suspects had been apprehended.

---Daily Guide