An Open Letter To The Central Regional Minister, Hon. Kwame Duncan

Hon. Kwame Duncan

Dear Honourable Minister,

A huge opportunity has just come up, for you to leave a legacy as regional minister, which only a few African politicians can dream of: The commercialization of ecocoboard production in your region, to lift many in the region's base-of-the-pyramid demographic, out of the poverty trap, by giving them the opportunity to bootstrap their own prosperity, through the ecocoboard production's value-chain.

Sir, if you seize that golden opportunity, it will enable you - through public-private partnerships (PPP) involving CEDECOM and private-sector entities and individuals that this blog is in touch with - to transform the Central Region into one of the most prosperous parts of our homeland Ghana, through the export of ecocoboards worldwide.

Hon. Minister, as we speak, a Wageningen University and Research, faculty team, headed by Dr. Jan van Dam, stands ready to assist your regional administration to design a strategic plan, to enable the commercialization of the production of ecoboards, right across the Central Region, to be successfully implemented.

Please reach out to him directly (+31317480163), as soon as practicable, to enable your regional administration, officials of CEDECOM, and the 1-District-1-factory secretariat, to work in tandem with Dr. Jan van Dam's faculty and its partners in the Philippines, Indonesia, and India, to enable your administration to kick-start the new green economy, which will make the Central Region, one of the most prosperous parts of the Republic of Ghana.

Thanks.

Yours in the service of Mother Ghana,

Kofi.