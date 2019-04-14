Expedite Action On Recommendations By Short Commission---STRANEK

Strategic Thinkers Network-Africa (STRANEK) calls on H.E. the President to quickly implement the recommendations from the Short Commission provided the report leaked to the public domain is genuine.

Violence which occurred during the Ayawaso-West Wuogon bye-election became a litmus test for H.E. the President to end vigilantism in this country.

As political parties sit with the Peace Council to agree on disbanding vigilante groups in their various parties; a bill presented to parliament to legislate against vigilantism, it is not enough if actions are not taken expeditiously with regards to the recommendations by the Short Commission.

Implementation of recommendations by the Short Commission will indicate that H.E. the President is poised in making sure people found palpable in supporting, abetting or engaging in vigilantism are not left off the hook.

It will also allay the doubts of no political will in dealing with vigilantism once and for all by H.E. the President.

STRANEK hopes the leaked report from the Short Commission will irk H.E. the President to order for a white paper to be issued immediately.

We are all involved in building our motherland Ghana.

Signed.

Nii Tettey Tetteh

Executive Director