MP Organises Free Eye Screening For Drivers To Reduce Road Accident

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona East Constituency of Central Region Hon. Queenster Pokua Sawyer has organised a free eye screening for drivers aim at reducing the carnages on our roads.

Alongside the program, a DVLA seminar was also held to educate drivers about the dos and don’ts behind the steering wheel.

The MP hinted that her motive behind the exercise is to drastically reduce the rampant vehicular accidents in the central region ahead of the Easter celebration.

She has therefore advised drivers to be extra careful and vigilant when driving to curb to road accidents in the central region and Ghana as a whole.

Hon. Pokua Sawyer donated 2 gallons of fuel each to over two hundred drivers in the area.

A Road Safety Advocate, Madam Yaa Konadu noted that most drivers do not know the uses and the names of the roads signs.

According to her, most of the drivers do not acquire their driving license through the proper channel and without going through the examination resulting in the needless road accidents in the country.

She urges the Road Safety Commission is to deepen their education on responsible driving.