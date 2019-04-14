Photo Credit: 123rf.com

When you take a closer look at the subject of truth in the New Testament, you're sure to find some interesting features.

Pilate stood by the definition of all truth and yet asked the question, ‘what is truth.’ Would it be that easy for you to stand by Jesus and still ask the question, ‘who's Jesus?’ Perhaps you may not even have such a moment like Pilate. But another question is this: can someone actually stand by you, a follower of Christ, and find at least a definition of truth?

‘You who preach against stealing, do you steal?

The New Testament shows us that what we are preaching must first be the product of our lives— that’s where someone would ultimately find Jesus, the truth.

Oftentimes, we think people only find Jesus in just what we say. But that's not it. The New Testament teaches us about the life of God’s truth. If Paul is asking his readers to pray, it's because prayer has become a part of his life. He, Silas and Timothy in 1 Thessalonians 1:2 wrote this about themselves: ‘we always thank God for all of you, mentioning you in our prayers.’ They do this thing always, and out of that they can ask/command us to pray. Isn't it interesting that Paul tells us to be reconciled to God just after he told us we've been given the message of reconciliation? (Check 2 Corinthians 5:19-20). The message we have is not the issue, it's the life we live that is.