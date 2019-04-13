Anaesthetists’ Partial Strike Unfortunate – Medical And Dental Council

The Medical and Dental Council has expressed disappointment over the recent partial strike embarked on by the Members of the Certified Registered Anaesthetists (CRAs).

The GACRA insists it wants the government to acknowledge them as Certified Registered Anaesthetists.

The Association threatened the total withdrawal of services from April 16 if their demand of its members are not met and have currently withdrawn only anesthesia services for elective surgeries.

Speaking to Citi News, Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council, Eli Atipkui was hopeful the Association would rescind its decision and return to the discussion table.

“I find the action quite unfortunate…In every institution once concerns come out, you discuss those concerns and see how those concerns can be addressed.”

The Association embarked on a strike in demand for a name change.

They asked the government to acknowledge them as Certified Registered Anaesthetists.

The old name Physician Assistant-Anaesthesia, which they say was “forced on them” by the Medical and Dental Council. After years of struggle, their name was changed to Certified Registered Anaesthetists but some opponents in the sector are not happy and are working underground to have the new name reversed to the old name.

The association has threatened the total withdrawal of services from April 16 if their demands are not met.

They have currently withdrawn only anaesthesia services for elective surgeries.

But following the April 16 ultimatum, the association plans to withdraw services for emergency services in addition.

After earlier concerns, the association complained to Parliament after which the name was changed from the Physician Assistants-Anaesthesia to Certified Registered Anaesthetists via the Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act 857.

They also claim the push for a name change is being resisted by Doctor Anaesthetists.

“After the passage of the act, all attempts have been made by the Doctor Anaesthetists through the MDC to have the name reversed.”

They further say they have sighted a copy of a draft amendment Bill “championed by the MDC on behalf of the Ministry of Health to changed the name from [Certified Registered Anesthetists] to [Physician Assistants-Anaesthesia].”

According to them, the development has “generated a state of unrest among the rank and file of our members in the country.”

The association also complained about the draft amendment's lack of regard for their carrier progression and the lack of management opportunities for its members.

Anaesthetists are known as advanced practice nurses who administer anaesthesia for surgery or other medical procedures.

They work in collaboration with surgeons, anesthesiologists, dentists, podiatrists, and other professionals to ensure the safe administration of anesthesia.

Anaesthesia is the administration of medication to allow medical procedures to be done without pain, and in some cases, without the patient being aware during the procedure.

—citinewsroom