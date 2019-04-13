Mason Jailed 10years For Defiling Minor

The Agona Swedru Circuit Court has sentenced a 43-year-old mason to 10 years imprisonment for defiling a 14-year pupil in Winneba in the Central Region.

Francis Lamptey alias Black Cat, a native of Effutu pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea by the Court presided over by Mrs. Patricia Quansah.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Maxwell Buadu said the complainant is the mother of the victim.

The prosecution said on Saturday, August 18, 2018, at 2200 hours the victim's mother lodged a complaint at the Winneba Police station that her daughter had been defiled by Lamptey.

He said that the girl was sent by her mother to sell pure water and use the proceeds to purchase electricity pre-paid credits for the house.

The Prosecution said the victim after selling the water spent two cedis from the money before getting home and for fear of being beaten by her mother quickly handed over the pre-paid card to her under a pretext of attending nature's call and left the house towards the Lancaster Area.

Inspector Buadu said Lamptey spotted the girl around 6pm and invited her to his wife's shop and asked her why she was loitering around.

She then narrated what had transpired to him, after which he then gave her some biscuits and toffees and promised to accompany her to her mother to plead on her behalf.

The prosecution said, Lamptey instead took the victim to his house at around 7pm and had sexual intercourse with her and afterwards gave her three Ghana Cedis to go home.

He said the girl’s mother together with a search party found her around Nkwantanan in Winneba town and narrated her ordeal to them after being questioned.

The Prosecution said the victim led the team to Lamptey’s house where he was arrested and handed over to the Police.

–GNA